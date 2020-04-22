India based Urdu Rapper, Atishbaz (Mo Boucher) from THugs Unit talks about his craft and more





254



206









1.9K Shares

THugs Unit is the first and only Urdu Rappers from India. What other Urdu rappers claim to use is a mix of Urdu and Hindi. Authentic Urdu is less used in rap music because classical Urdu is not used for talking anymore. Their style is not limited to hip hop but we also do Reggae music. They are known for our catchy Reggae hooks. Hooks that contain “Jamaican Patwa”.

How did you come by your stage name?

I Go by the name Mo Boucher when I rap in English or spitting a Reggae chorus. I’m coming back in the Indian hip hop scene with a new name “Atishbaz” which means the one who plays with fire. Atishbaz is Mo Bouchers alter Ego which raps in Urdu.

When did you discover your love for your craft and what made you realize you wanted to pursue a career in it?

When I was 15. I probably have ADHD and the rhythm part of music helped me channelize my energy. Also probably my ADHD has helped me be a better musician.

Save

To what or whom do you accredit your sense of style?

My Reggae Alter – Beenie Man, Bob Marley, Damian Marley, Sean Paul.

Rap Alter – Army of the Pharoas, Immortal technique.

On your upcoming project, how did you come up with the concept?

My Crews name is THugs Unit which consists of Atishbaz (Mo Boucher) and Irish boi. Upcoming Album is called “Resurrection 040”. Since we are making a comeback in the Indian Hip Hop scene after 6 years We want the album to be called Resurrection. They thought we were dead. 040 is the telephone code of our city – Hyderabad. We repping our city since 2006. We are the first Hip hop Artists from Hyderabad and OG’s in the Indian rap scene.

Save

What are some of your greatest challenges, and what is your greatest attribute when it comes to your work ethic?

Since we both artists are now married, managing time to make music along with handling responsibilities is the biggest challenge. On top of that, we have upped our game big time. Making sure we drop quality music consistently is our top priority.

Are you the best at what you do in your opinion?

Yes, I am the best, but definitely there is always a scope of improvement and scope for perfection. This comes with consistency and practice.

What are your plans for the near future?

Keep dropping singles and albums.

Save

Is there anyone you’d like to thank, any shout outs?

Shout out to Homeboy Irish boi whos been a huge motivating factor for me to keep doing music. Shout out to wifey for her immense support and parents for believing in me.

How can fans find you?

Instagram | YouTube

What suggestions do you have for other artist like yourself?

Be consistent, always try to up your game, improve your quality, make original music, and don’t listen to mainstream or popular music of your genre even of youtube or streaming sites. Don’t let their sound dictate your style and music. Find your original self and be your community/people’s voice.

TO HAVE YOUR STORY, BRAND OR PRODUCTS FEATURED ON MUZIQUE MAGAZINE, PLEASE SUBMIT DIRECTLY HERE.

FOR MORE NEWS AND ARTICLES, CONNECT WITH US ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.